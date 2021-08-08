Strike: NARD to meet House committee on Monday

THE House of Representatives Committee on Health, on Monday, is scheduled to meet with representatives of the National Association of Residents Doctors (NARD) to discuss ways towards ending the ongoing strike embarked upon by the association.

President of the association, Dr Okhuaihesuyi Uyilawa, via a phone interview with Sunday Tribune, said since the commencement of the strike last Monday, the association got no response from the Ministry of Health except threat.

He added that only Honourable Tanko Sununu, chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Health, has shown interest in meeting with the association to discuss ways of resolving the strike.

He said: “We got a threat…