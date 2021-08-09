AACS Consulting out with Votenapp

AACS Consulting, a management consulting company, launched the world’s first mobile voting app, Votenapp, in Lagos on Thursday.

The event which held at the private cinema of The Lekki coliseum in Lekki, was witnessed by the cream of Nigeria’s business and entertainment communities.

While speaking about the app, AACS Consulting Founder and Chairman, Dr Falil Ayo Abina, said the production of the app was in line with AACS Creed to “think out of the box for unusual ideas and construct the capabilities to bring them to life. This will improve productivity and expand the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).”

Abina added, “The app is useful for reality shows, events, alumni elections, club…