[ANALYSIS] Reconciling discordant tunes over Ajaokuta Steel Complex

For the umpteenth time, the Federal Government last month assured Nigerians that Ajaokuta Steel Complex would become operational before the expiration of its tenure in 2023. Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite, who said this at a forum in Abuja, was repeating a promise made in 2019, 2020 and January 2021.

Majority of Nigerians believe that non-completion of the complex is a major contributor to the continued backwardness of the economy in terms of infrastructure, manufacturing, job creation and export.

A report commissioned by the Global Steel Association revealed the steel industry is transforming iron ore into a range of products that are sold for a total…