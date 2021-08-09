Court convicts two, orders forfeiture of three duplexes worth N230m in Lekki

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has secured the conviction of one Tobilola Ibrahim Bakare and Alimi Seun Sikiru for fraud.

The convicts were ordered to forfeit assets, including the sums of N196,741,216.82 and N7,054,852.01 in bank accounts; two vehicles, a Mercedes Benz E500 and a Toyota Hilux 2020, and a five-bedroom duplex situated at Ibrahim Eleto Street, Osopa London, Lekki, Lagos; four bedroom semi-detached duplex situated at Ologolo, Jakande, Lekki, Lagos, and another four bedroom semi-detached duplex in Southern View Estate, Mayor Court, Chevron Alternative Road, Lekki, Lagos.

The two vehicles are valued at N30 million while the three duplexes are valued at N230…