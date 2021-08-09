Estate surveyors meet Sanwo-Olu, reel out pressing issues

PROFESSIONALS under the auspices of the Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers (NIESV) are calling on the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to create the position of Valuer-General of the state.

Besides, they also want the governor to engage their members in private practice as consultants for the assessment, valuation and payment of compensation for compulsory acquisition projects and other core areas of their practice as being done in other states of the federation.

NIEVS’ President, Chief Emma Okas Wike, during a courtesy visit to Governor Sanwo-Olu at the Lagos House, Marina, identified these among other pressing issues affecting the practice of the…