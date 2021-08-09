H1’2021: Nigerian Breweries records N209bn revenue, N7.9bn profit

THE Board of Directors of Nigerian Breweries Plc. has declared the sum of N209.22 billion as revenue for the first half of the 2021 financial year, which ended on June 30, 2021.

The company also recorded a Profit After Tax (PAT) of N7.86 billion during the period.

According to its unaudited and provisional results filed with The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), the Company experienced huge growth in revenue amounting to 37.8 per cent compared to the N151.80 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2020.

The results also revealed that Profit After Tax for the period under review grew by 38.80 per cent from N5.66 billion recorded from Q2 last year to N7.86billion. Similarly, basic…