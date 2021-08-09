How employers can address work-readiness, skills-gap challenges in Nigerian workforce

JUNIOR achievement (JA) Nigeria, a non-profit economic education organisation, recently held its second 2021 Stakeholder Engagement Session with the theme ‘Work readiness’. The essence of the session was to share its success stories and reiterate its commitment to its partners and the public on the work it has been doing in providing leadership and business education to young Nigerians.

The Executive Director of the organisation, Foluso Gbadamosi, stated that the first half of 2021 was huge because of the growth they recorded, their success in reaching over 50,000 youths across the country, some partners and team members that have joined their organisation, among others.

“It has been…