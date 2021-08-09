Lush Hair Academy produces first set of graduates

NO fewer than 15 students of the Lush Hair Academy received certificates of graduation from the hair extension brand, having satisfied all necessary requirements to major in bridal styling, in Lagos, recently.

Earlier in the year, the company officially launched its hairstyling academy to train both existing stylists and aspiring Nigerian youths who had picked up interest in professional hair- making and styling.

Speaking at the event, the Brand Manager, Lush Hair, Ritambhara Kakkar, expressed the company’s delight that the graduating students had shown dedication and passion, right from the commencement of the program.

He also noted that the program, which started off like an…