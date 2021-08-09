MINILS DG calls for urgent reform of industrial relations system in Health sector

As the national strike by the resident doctors paralysed activities in government hospitals and facilities across the country, the Director-General, Michael Imoudu Institute for Labour Studies (MINILS), Comrade Issa Aremu, has called for an urgent reform of the industrial relations system in the country’s health sector for sustainable peace and service delivery.

The director-general of the number one labour institute in the country said all stakeholders in the health sector must play by the knowledge-based rules of collective bargaining, social dialogue, mediation and conciliation, to prevent incessant work stoppages in hospitals with attendant costs to lives.

Issa Aremu gave this…