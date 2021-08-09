NMA threatens solidarity strike with resident doctors in Ekiti

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) Ekiti State branch has threatened to embark on strike in solidarity with the ongoing industrial action by resident doctors at the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH) over the government’s poor investment in health care delivery in the state.

The medical practitioners who expressed unalloyed support for the four-week-old strike by the EKSUTH resident doctors lamented that the poor funding of the state’s health sector has resulted in brain drain and lack of infrastructure that would enhance quality healthcare delivery for the people.

The NMA stated this in a communiqué released at the end of their 2021 Annual General Meeting (AGM)…