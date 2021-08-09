Ogun monarch withdraws chieftaincy appointment, installation of Okorocha as Asoludero of Iselu

The Eselu of Iselu, Oba Ebenezer Akinyemi, has withdrawn the appointment of Senator Rochas Okorocha, as Otunba Asoludero of Iselu, in Yewa North Local Government Area of Ogun State.

Oba Akinyemi in a copy of a letter addressed to the former governor of Imo State, made available to the Tribune Online, did not disclosed in specific terms why the title was being withdrawn.

The monarch stated that the withdrawal and the cancellation of the installation ceremony were not done out of hatred for Okorocha, but was done in the interest of peace and harmony.

The installation based on Okorocha’s acceptance letter for the title was earlier fixed for September 19.

Oba Akinyemi urged the lawmaker to…