Public Complaints Commission appoints new commissioner in Anambra

The Public Complaints Commission (PCC) in Anambra State now has appointed Mrs Emelda Nwajiofor-Okoli as its new Federal Commissioner. Tribune Online gathered that Mrs Nwajiofor-Okoli was sworn in, on July 5, along with other new commissioners in Abuja following the exit of the former Ombudsman in the state Mr Samben Nwosu who served out a […]

