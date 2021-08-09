Sisters found with 700 wraps of marijuana, couple caught with ammunition in Delta

Two sisters, Elo Edinburh and Joy Edinburh have been arrested with 700 wraps of suspected marijuana, 29 wraps of Loud, and 33 ties of cocaine ice.

The duo was also caught in possession of six pieces of Moly hard drugs, two sachets of tramadol, 13 capsules of swinol and14 packets of Rizler.

They were nabbed the evening of August 5 by a police crack squad from Asaba during a raid on drug dealers’ hideouts at Ozoro in Isoko North Local Government Area of Delta State.

Similarly, a couple, Samuel Ikpi, 28 of Odigbo New Town, Ondo State and Eunice Samuel, 25, was on Saturday, August 7 arrested by Safer Highway Patrol team 018, along Agbor Alifikede boundary between Delta and Edo states during…