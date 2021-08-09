Stakeholders meet for Osun Osogbo festival discourse August 12

As part of activities scheduled for the ongoing 2021 Osun Osogbo Festival, stakeholders led by the Centre for Black Culture and International Understanding, Osogbo, with other partners, are set to stage an intellectual discourse on Thursday, August 12, 2021, to promote the intellectual platform aimed at seeking new value-adding strategies to the globalisation of the annual festival.

Other partners in the discourse include the Osun State Government, the Ataoja of Osogbo in Council, Osogbo Cultural Heritage Council (OCHC), Suzanne Wenger Colloquium and Strycaz Consulting Limited.

In a statement by Toye Arulogun, the Managing Consultant to the festival, Osun Osogbo Festival Discourse is…