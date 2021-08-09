Staying the course: Leaders’ greatest challenge

A common saying among soccer pundits is that a coach is only as good as his last game. This is very profound because the implication is that when it matters most, a coach’s past performances may not count, he will be assessed by his most recent outing. As it is in football, so it is in life and leadership. In life, many people start well but end poorly. Similarly, many leaders start their leadership journey on a high note, but lose their steam along the line, only to end on a very poor note. Unfortunately, their dismal ending vitiates whatever good record they might have made along the journey. So, it is important that leaders learn to stay the course so as not to end up on the wrong…