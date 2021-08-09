We’ve reinforced COVID-19 protocols again ― Apostle Salako

Founder, Cherubim and Seraphim (C&S) Unification Church and Former Member, House of Representatives, Apostle Dave Salako has said that the church has reinforced the coronavirus protocols again as the third wave seems to be rearing its ugly head.

Apostle Dave made this known to Tribune Church in a telephone conversation, on Thursday, while explaining that the church initially thought the curve had been successfully flattened until its recent development; hence, the need to realise that it is not yet uhuru.

Meanwhile, the two-time former member, House of Representatives advised that every church and mosque should be careful and enforce full compliance of the protocols as people are yet to…