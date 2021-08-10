BATSV visits Olowo, rallies monarch, Ondo people for Tinubu’s presidential ambition

A socio-political group, Bola Ahmed Tinubu Solidarity Vanguard (BATSV), formed to pursue the presidential ambition of National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has visited the Olowo of Owo, Oba Ajibade Gbadegesin Ogunoye III, to rally the support of the monarch and Ondo people for Tinubu’s ambition in 2023.

The Global Chairman of the group, Ambassador (Dr.) Dare Owotomobi, FCPA, who led other members of the group, including the Ondo State chapter chairman, Chief Akin Awodeyi; the State Acting Secretary, Mr Akindele Ahmed; Tajudeen Adetula, Akogun Niyi and Taiwo Hussein, said the visit was part of the grassroots mobilisation of people’s support for their…