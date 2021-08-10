BBNaija: Princess, Emmanuel, Nini, Tega, Arin, Saskay face possible eviction on Sunday

After Big Brother’s unexpected twists on Sunday, fans expected him to continue on that trajectory, and he didn’t disappoint.

He exempted the newly admitted housemates, Michael, KayVee, JMK, and Queen, from playing the Head of House game of chance and nominations on Monday night.

The freshly crowned Head of house, Pere, was also immune from nominations as the housemates got to nominate two people each for possible eviction next week.

At the end of the process, Cross, Jackie B, Liquorose, Sammie, and Yousef did not receive nominations from their fellow housemates. Jaypaul, Maria, Peace, Boma, and Whitemoney received one nomination each from different housemates.

On the other hand,…