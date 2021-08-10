Brutalisation of Nigerian diplomat: Onyeama summons Indonesian envoy

A Nigerian diplomat has been brutalised by Indonesian immigration officials.

It is unclear what led to the incident but the official was harassed in front of the Nigerian diplomatic mission in the Asian country, on Saturday.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, while reacting to the ugly development, summoned the Indonesian Ambassador to Nigeria, Usra Hendra Harahap.

In a statement by Nigeria’s foreign affairs ministry, the Indonesia envoy confirmed that the incident happened in his country and he tendered an apology.

“Before the envoy was summoned, the Nigerian government had also sent an official protest to the government of Indonesia.

“The government of Indonesia has…