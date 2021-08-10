Coalition demands reversal of power sector privatisation

A coalition of several community-based and civil society organizations, under the aegis of Coalition for Affordable and Regular Electricity (CARE) has demanded a reversal of the privatisation policy of the nation’s power sector.

Rather, the coalition demanded that the power sector should be under democratic control and the management of workers and consumers.

Addressing a press conference, on Tuesday, the coalition Convener, Shadrach Akinbodunshe and co-convener, Ayodeji Adigun said what was imperative was massive public investment in the power sector to guarantee uninterrupted power to all Nigerians.

This is as the coalition asked for a reversal of the present electricity tariff to…