Cross River senate battle intensifies as Appeal Court adjourns hearing

The Appeal Court, Abuja Division adjourned a hearing on appeals for review of the tribunal-appeal judgment by Joe Agi and Stephen Odey to Thursday 12 August 2021.

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja, today heard applications filed by the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the December 5, 2020 by-election for Cross River North Senatorial seat, Joe Agi, SAN, as well as another from Senator Steven Odey of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Agi, SAN and Odey both lost out in the judgment delivered by the Appeal Tribunal in Calabar on July 30, which declared Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe, of the PDP, as the lawful candidate of the party for the by-election, therefore, the…