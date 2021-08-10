FCTA’s generator fees | Tribune Online

THE Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has reportedly begun the implementation of its policy imposing annual levies on business organisations that use power generating sets as a source of power supply in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja. The administration has reportedly contracted the services of the staff of the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) and the latter have reportedly commenced the distribution of payment notices to the affected businesses in the FCT. Specifically targeted under the new and controversial tax initiative are business organisations like industries, banks, warehouses, manufacturing companies, construction companies, petroleum and gas…