FG enumerates Abia primary schools

The Federal Government, on Tuesday embarked on the enumeration of primary 1 – 3 pupils, as well as its food vendors in Abia State for the National Home Grown School Feeding Programme.

Speaking after the enumeration at Ahiaeke Community Primary School, Ndume and Ugba Community Primary School, Nkata, all in Ibeku in Umuahia North LGA, the Team Lead of the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Florence Ngozi Chukwude, said the essence of the enumeration was to give face, verify and get data bank for the program in the state.

Mrs Chukwude said the population of the children in the state is about 1,030 pupils, while the ministry would be back in…