Field Intelligence expands into 11 new cities in East, West Africa

Field Intelligence, the health tech startup that is digitising the supply chain and transforming access to essential, life-saving medicine, has announced its expansion into Rivers, Edo, Kaduna, Kano, Enugu, Delta and Kwara States in Nigeria, and Eldoret, Mombasa, Kisumu and Naivasha in Kenya.

Independent and franchise pharmacies can access 1000 unique products, inventory planning, subscription delivery and Pay-As-You-Sell on the Shelf Life platform.

The expansion will build on Field Intelligence’s existing 700+ pharmacy membership, which has served over 1.4 million patients to accelerate quality frontline healthcare across Africa.

The expansion comes after a year of rapid growth in sales…