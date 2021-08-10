Lagos govt launches 10 million students’ digital classroom

Lagos State government, on Tuesday, inaugurated a digital classroom that will accommodate up to 10 million students at a go.

The classroom known as EkoDigitalSchool.com is regarded as the largest in Africa and will have all the public secondary school students from JSS1 to SS3 and their teachers and tutors- general across the six education districts of the state and other top officials in the education ministry up to the commissioner connected to the portal.

Launching the borderless classroom, the state’s commissioner for education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, said the classroom would certainly further enhance teaching and learning in the state.

According to her, Lagos State and particularly…