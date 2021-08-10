NCC set to improve broadband infrastructure in Nigeria

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has said it will continue to collaborate with stakeholders to ensure faster development of broadband infrastructure in the country.

The Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) NCC, Professor Umar Garba Danbatta, gave the assurance last week at the second quarter 2021 meeting/ open forum of Industry Consumer Advisory Form (ICAF) in Lagos.

Danbatta was represented at the event by NCC, Director Consumer Affairs, Mr Efosa Idehen.

The theme of the meeting was “Deployment of New Technology for Improved Consumer Experience, 5G Misconception and Conspiracy Theories.”

He said the commission would also ensure compliance with the extant policy documents in the…