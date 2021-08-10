Nigeria can achieve food sufficiency through value chain development

Executive Director of the Agricultural and Rural Management Training Institute (ARMTI), Dr. Olufemi Oladunni, has reiterated the need to strengthen agricultural commodity value chain in the country.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of a five-day training workshop organized by the institute for managers of inputs/production and marketing in the Agric Rural Development (ARD), Dr. Oladunni emphasized that the main focus on agricultural practices by majority of Nigerian farmers is inadequate to meet the consumption needs of the nation.

The Executive Director, who was represented at the ceremony by a director in the institute, Mallam Abdulrahman Raji, said that agricultural practices alone…