Nigerian Gas Marketing Company empowers 40 rural women from Delta, Edo

The Nigerian Gas Marketing Company (NGMC), a subsidiary of Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), has inaugurated a skilled acquisition programme for 40 Delta and Edo rural women selected from its host communities.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the Women Skills Acquisition Programme held at Ishaka Hotel, Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State, the Managing Direction (NGMC), His Royal Majesty Johnson Ezeala, charged the beneficiaries not to sell their starter packs at the end of the exercise.

He said the official kick-off of the Women Skills Acquisition Programme, which involves the intensive training in various vocations, was part of its Corporate Social…