NIN registration to become compulsory for WASSCE candidates from next year, says WAEC

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has made it mandatory for candidates who want to sit for the exams in Nigeria from next year to have been enrolled for a National Identifification Number (NIN) with the National Identification Management Commission.

The head of national office of WAEC Nigeria, Mr Patrick Areghan, made this disclosure on Tuesday in Lagos while addressing newsmen on the organisation’s preparedness towards the forcoming 2021 schools-based West African Senior School Certificate Examination scheduled to commence across Ghana, Gambia, Sierra Leone, Liberia and Nigeria from August 16.

He said WAEC Nigeria, as a law-abiding organisation working in public interests,…