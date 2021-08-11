BBNaija fans react as HoH Pere stops Whitemoney from cooking

Hanel Oyeze Onou aka Whitemoney is arguably one of the most talked-about housemates in Big Brother House since the start of the 2021 edition (Season 6).

Recently, fans have set the media space agog after a fellow housemate and Head of House (HoH), Pere stopped him from cooking in the kitchen.

A fan @lonalodwa said, “This is the Whitemoney I wanted! Not the nice that feeds everybody and bottle his emotions.”

@callmejasope said, “White money is the content. See how everybody is doing final year project on his hair.”

@kwin__lisa said, “Whitemoney should be nominated every week so these people can see he will keep coming back.”

Another tweep, @troll_bbn wrote, “White…