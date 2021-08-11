BBNaija Season 6: Why Whitemoney is popular

Hanel Oyeze Onou aka Whitemoney is arguably one of the most talked-about BBNaija housemates in Big Brother House since the start of the 2021 edition.

Whitemoney has been trending with different pictures of him that emanated from the house, and because of his culinary skills, of which he claimed to be learned from his mother, a food seller based in Enugu.

His rise took off after his discussion with fellow housemates on what he does.

He said, “I’ve done photography, fixed Tiger generators, and fixed telecommunications mast; all because of the hustle and bustle.”

His antecedents have made him the rave of the moment in the reality TV show.

Here is what BBNaija fans have said about him:

