Dangote only Nigerian on Bloomberg’s top billionaires’ list

AFRICA’S richest man, Aliko Dangote has significantly moved up in the world billionaires’ list as his fortune increased to $17.8 billion as against last year’s $14.8 billion to emerge as the only Nigerian in the Bloomberg’s yearly top billionaire list.

Other Africans on the lists are three South Africans: Johann Rupert and family, worth $10.1 billion; Nicky Oppenheimer with a worth of $7.80 billion and Natie Kirsh who is reputed to be worth $7.15 billion.

Nassef Sawiris from Egypt is also among African billionaires with a worth of $6.93 billion. The Bloomberg Billionaires Index is a daily ranking of the world’s richest people.

