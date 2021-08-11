Ekiti govt sues for peace between warring communities

The Ekiti State government has called on Ikoro-Ekiti and Ipoti-Ekiti communities in Ijero local government areas of the state to eschew violence and embrace peace over the crisis on the designated headquarters of the newly created Irede local council development area.

The governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, had, on Friday, signed the bill into law for the creation of 19 LCDAs in addition to the existing 16 LGAs in the state.

But the people of Ipoti-Ekiti took to the streets, on Saturday, to protest against the alleged plan to move the headquarters of the new council area from the town.

In a peace meeting held at the governor’s office with the monarchs and chiefs from the affected communities in…