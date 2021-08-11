Failure to utilise solid mineral sector aggravates insecurity ― Masari

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State has attributed the persistent spate of insecurity bedevilling most parts of the country to the failure to fully exploit the solid mineral resources with which the nation is abundantly blessed.

The governor stated this when he paid a courtesy visit to the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Architect Olamilekan Adegbite in Abuja, yesterday.

The governor also asserted that the agitations for resource control and restructuring would be out of fashion when the nation’s other resources, such as solid minerals, are fully exploited and harnessed.

Governor Masari said that many youths have found a calling in criminality because of the failure to…