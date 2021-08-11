FG guarantees AstraZeneca, Moderna efficacy against COVID-19 Delta variant

The Federal Government has guaranteed the effectiveness and efficacy of AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines as a shield to combat the virulent COVID-19 Delta variant spreading fast in Nigeria.

The Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr Faisal Shuaib, disclosed this on Tuesday while briefing journalists on the progress of COVID-19 vaccination in Nigeria.

Shuaib said: “In all communications, we have been clear that the AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines are very effective against the Delta variant as cases are beginning to increase in States like Lagos and Akwa Ibom.”

Shuaib also assured Nigerians that regardless of the brand of the COVID-19 vaccines, as…