FG to make 50 unemployed Imo graduates self-employed

The federal government has said that it would provide assistance for 50 unemployed graduates in Imo State to start their own businesses.

Director-General of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE), Mallam Abubakar Nuhu-Fikpo, said this during the official flag-off of the federal government’s ‘Start Your Own Business’ (SYOB) training in Owerri, on Tuesday.

Represented by the Imo NDE Coordinator, Mrs Ngozi Ihenacho, Nuhu-Fikpe said that the five-day training was captured under the Directorate’s Department of Small Scale Enterprises (SSE).

He said that the training would focus on skills that would enable the trainees to start their own businesses.

He added that the program which…