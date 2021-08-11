Navy begins construction of NOWA’s skills acquisition centre in Oghara

The Nigerian Navy Logistics Command, Oghara in Delta State has commenced the construction of the Naval Officers’ Wives Association (NOWA) Skills Acquisition Centre.

The command’s coordinator of NOWA, Mrs Loveleen Lassa disclosed this during the inauguration of the NOWA’s secretariat and the foundation laying ceremony of the association’s proposed shopping complex at the Logistics Command.

Mrs. Lassa said the skill acquisition project, when completed, would serve as part of the NOWA’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative to its host communities.

“The skill acquisition centre will be opened to members of the host communities as part of the NOWA’s corporate cocial…