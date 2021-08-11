OPSH apprehends eight suspects over death of three women

Operation Safe Haven (OSPH) in charge of security in Plateau State and parts of neighbouring Kaduna and Bauchi States has apprehended eight suspects in connection with the shooting of three women in Bassa local government area of Plateau State.

The OPSH in a statement signed by the Military Information Officer Major Ishaku Gaji Takwa pointed out that the suspects shot the women in their farm close to Rafin Bauna general area of the local government.

“The troops earlier responded to a distress call that three women were shot on their farm close to Rafin Bauna by unknown gunmen. Troops immediately mobilised to the scene and discovered two of the three women were shot dead on the spot,…