Oyo PDP crisis and the search for compromise

WALE AKINSELURE traces the genesis of rumbling in the Oyo State chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and efforts to resolve the inherent issues.

Though some members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo state and appointees of the Governor Seyi Makinde administration kept on singing the “All is well” song, the evidences of cracks in the coalition that aided Makinde’s emergence as governor, as well as voices of displeased members of the Oyo PDP were clear not long after Makinde was sworn in as governor on May 29, 2019. Two years of becoming governor, the mutual suspicion necessitated last week’s visit to the state by the Senator Bukola Saraki led PDP National…