State counsels in Cross River decry two years non-payment of salary, protest at Gov Ayade’s office

Lawyers employed as state counsels in the Ministry of Justice, Cross River State have taken to the streets of Calabar and the governor’s office to demonstrate their grievances over the non-payment of salary for over two years.

Barr Mrs Linda Okon Asuquo, one of the affected state counsel told Tribune Online, “I work with the Ministry of Justice as a state counsel in the ministry of public prosecution, Calabar.”

“Sometime in 2016, there were employment notices circulated in the different ministries for employment, there were vacancies as well, so we applied, and forty lawyers were employed in the ministry of justice by the state government, that was precisely in December 2016.

“We…