When eagles gathered to receive Prof Oyesiku’s ‘Transportation and Logistics in Nigeria’

IT was a cynosure of all eyes as dignitaries from across Nigeria gathered on July 25, for the public presentation of Professor Kayode Oyesiku’s much-anticipated book, ‘Transportation and Logistics in Nigeria.’

The presentation did not just provide a platform for a review of the book and its significance but provided an avenue for a discourse on issues of national and international importance.

In a special address at the event, the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, who also wrote the Foreword to the 1002-page book, described the masterpiece as apt and coming at the right time.

Amaechi said it would be very useful to the government as “it will complement government’s…