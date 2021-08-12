Delta variant: We are not at level of threat yet to consider lockdown, says minister

The Federal Government ob Thursday assured that despite the presence of the Delta variant of coronavirus in the country, it is not at a level where another national shutdown will be considered.

Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, stated this while speaking at the weekly ministerial press briefing organised by the Presidential Communications Team at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Ehinare also revealed that apart from the vaccines sourced free of charge, Nigeria has paid for about 30 million doses of Johnson and Johnson doses.

According to him, since the prices of the one-shot vaccine had dropped, the country hopes to purchase about 40 million doses of the vaccines in all.

Ehanire said the…