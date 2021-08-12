Develop informal sector, stakeholders urge FG

The Federal Government has been advised to tilt towards an informal driven economy to create more employment and significantly reduce poverty.

Stakeholders who spoke at the National Technology Management Forum for Directors of Science and Technology gave the advice in Port Harcourt, River State.

The National Centre for Technology Management (NACETEM), an agency of the Federal Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation held its sixth annual Technology Management Forum August 9 and August 10 in Port Harcourt.

At the forum tagged, ‘Strengthening and sustaining the informal sector in the era of COVID-19: What role for government?’, stakeholders stressed the need for government to pay…