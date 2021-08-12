



FCT minister flags off over N1.8bn Kagini rail station access road

The Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, on Thursday, flagged off the construction of access road and car park worth over N1.8 billion for the Kagini light rail station. Malam Bello, while flagging off the project in Abuja, said the station was designed to enable residents within the area and […]

