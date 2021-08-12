FG to unban Twitter soon

THE Federal Government on Wednesday hinted that the suspension on Twitter’s activities in Nigeria will soon be lifted, following agreement that has been reached in most areas of contention with the platform.

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, disclosed this while briefing correspondents at the end of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo in Abuja.

Providing update on the government’s negotiation with the microblogging site, the minister gave more details of the conditions given to the platform, saying that most of them have been accepted. He said the areas still pending, such as Twitter setting up an office and…