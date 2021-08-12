FRSC dismisses reports on number plate price hike, insists corps not revenue agency

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has said that the agency remained a safety corps and not a revenue-generating agency.

The Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO) Assistant Corps Marshal (ACM), Bisi Kazeem, said this in an interview, on Thursday, in Abuja, while dismissing reports suggesting it has increased the price of vehicle registration and number plate.

Kazeem said that it had become necessary for the corps to serve this as a warning to those circulating fake news on the prices of number plates and driver’s licenses.

It was gathered that there had been a report circulating that FRSC had increased the price of number plates and driver’s license tagging it as a revenue-generating…