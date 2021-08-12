Gani Fawehinmi’s first son dies at 52

Mohammed Fawehinmi, the first child of the late legal luminary, Chief Gani Fawehinmi, is dead. He was aged 52.

Though details surrounding his death were still sketchy as of the time of filing this report, Nigerian Tribune learnt that he died on Wednesday at an undisclosed hospital, after complaining of difficulty in breathing.

Family sources told Vanguard that he complained of breathing difficulty Wednesday morning and was rushed to an undisclosed hospital where he died.

Mohammed was born on February 21, 1969.

He had his primary school at Kotun Memorial School, Surulere, Lagos and his secondary education at Federal Government College, Sokoto.

Mohammed was a graduate of Business…