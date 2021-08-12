Kebbi increases monthly tax for adults by 100%

The Kebbi State Revenue Collection Board has increased by 100 per cent, the tax rate per every taxable adult across the state, effective from next month, September 1, 2021.

Under this new tax law, every taxable adult in the state will therefore pay the sum of N200 per head as against the previous N100 per head.

Executive Chairman of the Board, Alhaji Iliyasu Arzika Jega made this known in an exclusive chat with Tribune online in his office during the week.

Arzika Jega explained that the State government has signed the new tax collection bill into law last year, adding that it was delayed for implementation due to the covid-19 pandemic.

He…