NESREA seals 17 facilities in Southwest for environmental offences, warns violators

The National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) on Monday sealed no fewer than 17 industries in Southwest Nigeria for various environmental pollution offences.

The Southwest Zonal Director for NESREA, Mr Elijah Udofia in company of the Oyo State coordinator, Mr Toyin Obagiri, speaking with newsmen after the sealing of the facilities in Oyo State said the facilities were sealed for violating environmental regulations.

Udofia added that the enforcement exercise was ongoing nationwide.

NESREA is an agency of the Federal Ministry of Environment saddled with the responsibility of enforcing all environmental laws, guidelines, policies, standards and regulations in…