Rape: Convicted persons face stringent penalties in Gombe as government amends existing laws

Determined to reduce to the barest minimum, cases of violence against women particularly, rape which has become a nightmare, Gombe State Government has introduced an amendment bill to provide stringent penalties for those convicted of raping minors in the state.

The disclosure was made by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi while speaking at the United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) Stakeholders Advocacy meeting and capacity building workshop held in Gombe.

The SSG who was represented at the meeting by the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Research and Documentation, Dr. Adamu Ahmed, said that prior to the…